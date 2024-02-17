bAt the Munich Security Conference, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for greater European commitment to its own security and more support for Ukraine. Despite “enormous losses,” “significant parts of the Russian armed forces are intact,” he said on Saturday morning. NATO's deterrence capability must be and remain credible.

The Chancellor emphasized that Germany would invest two percent of its gross domestic product in defense not only this year, but also in the 1920s and 1930s “and beyond.” The willingness to take greater care of one's own safety is “very great”. He also said this to American President Joe Biden during his visit to Washington last week.

Scholz took advantage of the presence of numerous American representatives to thank the USA for their support. At the same time, he also sent words of warning to Washington: Any relativization of NATO's guarantee of assistance would only benefit those “who want to weaken us,” said the Chancellor.

Scholz also called for more support for Ukraine, including from European partners. The federal government has made more than seven billion euros available this year, with additional commitments of six billion euros for the coming years. He would very much like “similar decisions to be made in all EU capitals”.