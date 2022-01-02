A day after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the suspension of the ocean liner season, new cases of suspected Covid-19 were registered on board a cruise ship, this time at MSC Preziosa, which is located near Cabo Cold, in the Lakes region of Rio de Janeiro. The company responsible for the ship issued a note confirming the cases.

“(…) we have identified a small number of Covid-19 cases among the people aboard the MSC Preziosa, which represents 0.6% of the total population on board”, informed the company. “All cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.”

The company identified cases in the health monitoring routine, which includes frequent and daily testing of 10% of guests and crew. The group was isolated in a dedicated and separate section of the ship, in cabins with a balcony, following the measures foreseen for this type of situation.

The National Health Surveillance Agency recommended on Friday that the Ministry of Health temporarily suspend the cruise ship season on the Brazilian coast. On Friday, another company ship, the MSC Splendida, docked at the Port of Santos (SP), had to stop boarding activities because of the covid-19 outbreak.

