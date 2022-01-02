MSC Cruises, the company responsible for the MSC Preziosa cruise, which docked this Sunday, 2, at the Port of Rio with 28 confirmed cases of covid-19 on board, said in a note that the identified cases demonstrate the “efficiency of our protocol”.

“It is likely that many of these cases would not have been identified without adequate monitoring as carried out,” the company said, adding that it carried out daily tests on 10% of all guests and crew during the ship’s journey.

MSC Preziosa ended its scheduled itinerary in Rio, with guests disembarking after authorization from Anvisa. More than 3,000 people left the ship. Those infected were removed in cars and taken home (those who live in Rio) or placed in specific hotels.

According to the company, the ship MSC Preziosa is operating normally and is authorized to continue with its next seven-night itinerary through the Northeast, as soon as the guests boarding the next cruise is completed. Boarding began this Sunday.

MSC Cruises has detailed that all guests aged 12 and over must present proof of full vaccination against covid-19. Guests age two and older must have a negative RT-PCR test done within 72 hours or an antigen test performed within 24 hours prior to boarding.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?