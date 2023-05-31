Msc e Chantiers de l’Atlantique today celebrated the delivery of MSC Euribia, the 22nd ship to join the company’s fleet. “Euribia is the most energy efficient cruise ship ever built. The delivery of her therefore represents a further step forward in the MSC Cruises decarbonisation processalso concretely demonstrating what the future of the cruise sector will be like” reads a note from the shipowner.

Euribia is the latest evolution of the famous Meraviglia class, as well as the second MSC Cruises ship, after World Europa, to be powered by LNG, the cleanest and most efficient fuel currently available on a global scale. There are a number of cutting-edge environmental technologies on board, including advanced wastewater treatment and waste management systems. The ship was also designed with the future in mind, so it can easily incorporate upcoming sustainability innovations such as zero-emission synthetic fuels and other alternative fuels as they become available at scale.

The vessel “offers even more advanced efficiency and stands out as the best performing cruise ship in the world, outperforming the latest IMO Energy Efficiency Design Index requirements. When in service, the vessel emits up to 19% less greenhouse gas emissions per passenger per day than vessels using conventional marine fuels. This equates to 44% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per passenger per day, compared to ships built just 10 years ago.”

The MSC Euribia cruise ship

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of the MSC Groupsaid: “With the delivery of Euribia we have taken another huge step forward towards our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to numerous first-rate environmental innovations, Euribia features an energy-efficient design that will greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions over its lifetime. Often the focus for decarbonisation is solely on supply-side measures and while these are an important part of the energy transition, we must not forget the essential role that energy efficiency will play today in reducing energy demand. The cleanest energy is the one we don’t use e MSC Euribia was built with this principle in mind. That is why, with her entry into service, we celebrate one more step towards our goal of achieving zero CGH marine operations by 2050. It is important to us that the vessels built today are ready to welcome the new sustainable fuels that are looming. on the horizon. We also want to ensure the rapid adaptation to new technologies that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to a total abatement. Euribia is a ship built with the future in mind”.

Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, said: “I am very proud of the relationship between MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique. This fifth and last vessel of the Meraviglia Class marks the conclusion of a series of already very efficient vessels and the quality of the projects carried out from an environmental point of view”.

MSC Euribia’s journey with zero greenhouse gas emissions

For the first time in the industry, Euribia will complete a journey with zero greenhouse gas emissions. The newly built ship, the 22nd to join the MSC Cruises fleet, will sail from Saint-Nazaire in France to Amsterdam in the Netherlands and achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to demonstrate that today a totally sustainable is reality. The zero-emission journey will use bio-LNG with a mass balance system, the most economical and environmentally efficient method of reaping the benefits of renewable biogas. The entire supply chain will be fully compliant with the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) and every single batch of bio-LNG produced has been certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC). The MSC Group Cruise Division has committed to achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions from its marine operations by 2050. The emissions intensity of its naval operations has decreased by 33.5% since 2008 and we will achieve a reduction of 40% ahead of the IMO target for 2030. MSC is collaborating with fuel suppliers and with others for the use of drop-in sustainable fuels, such as advanced biofuels and biogas. Looking ahead, green methanol is likely to contribute to decarbonisation, as will synthetic e-fuels such as green hydrogen and eLNG. Its goal is the development of scalable solutions that can be used universally.

MSC World America Coin Ceremony

The coin ceremony of MSC World America, the third LNG ship in the MSC Cruises fleet and the first based in the United States. The event represents a further step towards creating a world where technology meets innovation for a more sustainable cruising experience. The new ship, scheduled for delivery in 2025, will feature many of the environmental innovations present on Euribia, but with the addition of further innovations, such as technology that allows the methane produced by LNG to be virtually eliminated when it is in operation.

Features of MSC Euribia

Gross tonnage: 184 011 GT

Length: 331 meters

Width: 43 meters

Height: 73.6 meters

Passenger capacity: 6-334

Four Wärtsilä Dual Fuel engines: 2 x 16V46DF and 2 x 12V46DF

Engines capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low sulfur marine diesel (MGO)