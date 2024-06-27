Aponte enters Genoa airport: MSC buys AdR’s share and becomes a shareholder

Aponte has decided that conquering the seven seas is no longer enough for him and now he aims to take over both the earth and the sky. The acquisition of Italo is in fact only the latest coup in a series of billion-dollar deals by the “commander” (as his close collaborators call him), who has now also won control of air transport, by acquiring 15% of the shares held by Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) in the Genoa Airport Company (which manages the Ligurian airport). It is the first step towards the privatization of the terminal.



And so its jewel of the sea, MSC, has finalized the acquisition of the 15% share of Aeroporti di Roma controlled by the Benetton holding company Mundys. As reported by Milano Finanza, currently, the remaining 85% is divided between the Western Ligurian Sea Port System Authority (60%)under the ministry of Matteo Salvini, and the Genoa Chamber of Commerce (25%). The remaining 15% is still owned by Aeroporti di Roma, a legacy of the assets dating back to the 1970s, when Alitalia owned shares in various Italian airports. These packages were then transferred en bloc during subsequent changes of ownership, up to the previous Benetton holding company Atlantia.

In a note released by the company and reported by Corriere della Sera we read: “Aeroporti di Roma has received a binding proposal from MSC to purchase its minority share”. The note adds: “Receipt of the proposal follows the will expressed by AdR to make its share available, in order to enable possible synergistic and development axes for the relaunch of the airport‘”. The note then concludes: “The operation takes place in full synergy and coordination with the Municipality of Genoa which, in addition to being fully in agreement with the proposal to purchase the shares of AdR by MSC, has promoted the operation”. MSC confirms move without commentbut the operation has already received their approval and it is therefore clear that this step will lead the naval giant to become the relevant shareholder at a later time

On the other hand, the exit of Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) is only the first step in the airport share renewal, started last year by President Alfonso Lavarello with the support of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Edoardo Rixi, responsible for the ports. There have been numerous efforts to relaunch it, yet the airport continues to record a decline in trafficwith only one million passengers passing through last year. But the Aponte group was not the only one to court the Genoa Cristoforo Colombo airport. Also 777 Partners (American fund known for owning Genoa Calcio) and two low-cost airlines, Bonza Aviation in Australia and Flair Airlines in Canadahave shown interest in privatization.

The amount of the transaction is not known at this time. However, as of December 31, 2023, according to the documents filed, 15% of Adr in Genoa Airport Spa had a value of 484 thousand eurosdown compared to 697 thousand euros in 2022 and almost halved compared to 894 thousand euros in 2019. Furthermore, as reported by Corriere, the airport also needs recapitalization, having closed 2023 with 1.27 million passengers, 28.8 million in revenues and a loss of 3.5 million euros.

This is already MSC’s second move in the aviation sector: first the acquisition of AlisCargo, the cargo airline, and then the failed attempt to take the majority of Ita Airways together with Lufthansa. On the other hand, Aponte seems to have decided to stock up on resources; Who knows, he might also take Elon Musk’s spaceships.