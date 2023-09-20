Influenza does not yet affect the export of poultry products, but any suspicion must be reported to the authorities

The State of Mato Grosso do Sul recorded the first outbreak of avian influenza in domestic farming. Mapa (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock) confirmed on Monday (September 18, 2023) that the virus was detected in a poultry farm in the city of Bonito, 297 km from the capital Campo Grande.

This is the 3rd case of H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, recorded in subsistence birds in the country. Of the 105 cases of the disease registered in the country, 103 are in wild birds. You data are from the Official Veterinary Service.

The ministry says there are no commercial breeding points near the site and therefore it should not affect the export of chicken and eggs.

Agents work to eradicate the outbreak, in addition to warning the population to avoid collecting sick birds and immediately contact the nearest veterinary service in case of suspicion.

Although Brazil has 105 confirmed outbreaks as of this Tuesday (September 19, 2023), the OMSA (World Organization for Animal Health) does not list the country as one of those infected, as cases have not been recorded in commercial poultry production.

The panel shows that 256 cases of the disease in animals were recorded in South America. In March, Chile had the 1st case in humans.