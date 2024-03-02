There are many Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus. One of them, Ms. Marvel, has yet to confirm its second season, but lead actress Iman Vellani said Disney has assured her that she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Ms. Marvel actress, specifically, has no definitive information on one Season 2 of her show, but has confirmation that we will be able to see her again.

“I was assured. It's a good feeling, but there were no other guarantees,” Vellani said, laughing. “They give me crumbs and I try to make a meal out of them.”