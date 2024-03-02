There are many Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus. One of them, Ms. Marvel, has yet to confirm its second season, but lead actress Iman Vellani said Disney has assured her that she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Ms. Marvel actress, specifically, has no definitive information on one Season 2 of her show, but has confirmation that we will be able to see her again.
“I was assured. It's a good feeling, but there were no other guarantees,” Vellani said, laughing. “They give me crumbs and I try to make a meal out of them.”
Vellani's latest project (SPOILER)
Vellani's latest project for the MCU was The Marvels, which ended with a scene showcasing various teen superheroes featuring Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye, and other teen superheroes in Nick Fury's database, such as Kathryn Newton's Stinger. The scene is the most concrete thing we have regarding the possibility of having a product dedicated to the Young Avengers in a film or television version.
Alternatively, now that Ms. Marvel is officially a mutant, Vellani could be cast in any Marvel Studios project related to the Marvel Comics franchise. X-Men.
