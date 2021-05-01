After the end of WandaVision, Falcón and the Winter Soldier, Disney not only comes Loki, a series with Tom Hiddleston as the protagonist, but also Ms Marvel.

The story, led by the young actress Iman Vellani, has begun its recording stage and the first photos have been shared on social networks from the filming set in Atlanta, United States. This time, we can already see the interpreter wearing the costume of the heroine of the UCM.

New images of Ms. Marvel reveal the first look at superhero Kamala Khan’s costume in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ms Marvel is the new Disney Plus series. Photo: Just Jared

The Disney Plus series was announced on D23 2019, where the development of She-Hulk and Moon Knight, titles that are part of the second wave of programs that Marvel Studios is developing for streaming.

Iman Vellani is the new member of Marvel’s MCU. Photo: Just Jared

Who is Ms. Marvel?

Created by G. Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, Ms. Marvel debuted in 2013’s Captain Marvel # 14. Kamala Khan, is a Pakistani American from New Jersey, who uses powers that allow her have the ability to stretch your body and change its shape. She is also the first Muslim superhero to star in her own comic book series. In the comics, Khan is an inhuman, a race of humans altered by the Kree.

The Ms. Marvel series for Disney + is directed by Adil El Arbi. Its premiere is planned for 2021. The service is expected to confirm its exact launch date.