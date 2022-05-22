Ms. Marvel it shows itself with a new one trailer titled “Destiny“, which reveals something more about the heroine played in the series by Imam Vellani, in particular the origin of her powers.

Coming to Disney + on June 8, Ms. Marvel will provide an alternate interpretation of the character created in 2013, which as we know in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it will not change the mass of your body but will use energy projections.

Kamala Khan belongs to the race of Inhumans and his abilities derive from the Terrigenous Mists, but probably for the show the authors have thought of a different solution, hence the mysterious bracelets that we see worn by the girl.

It is about the Nega-Bande which were of the original Captain Marvel? We will discover this and other details, as mentioned, starting from June 8, when Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney +.