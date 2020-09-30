Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) announced his retirement from international cricket last month. However, Dhoni will continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After his retirement, people began to wonder what Dhoni, one of India’s most successful captains, would do in the coming time. The answer to this question of millions of Dhoni fans has been found. The former captain formed a production company named ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ last year, which is going to have more work in the future.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, while talking to ‘Mid-Day’, has given more information about the production house. Sakshi said that she had acquired the rights to her unpublished book from a young writer. Sakshi said, “We will make a web series about this book. It will be a mythological science fiction story about an Aghori monk’s journey.

He told that his team is in the process of making the series and the creative team will soon choose the cast and director. He further explained that while we were making ‘Roar of the Lion’, we thought that it was the right time to enter the entertainment industry. Our goal is to provide a platform for those who want to create original and new content for the audience.

Sakshi said that Dhoni will be partially involved in the production house. I look after the daily work of the company. However, Mahi and I make the final decision on anyone and this includes suggestions and input from our team. Our goal is to produce good stories.