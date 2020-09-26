Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ produced a documentary last year and ventured into the entertainment industry. Now his company is going to make a mythological sci-fi web-series. His company produced its first documentary ‘Roar of the Lion’ series in 2019. It was directed by Kabir Khan. Let the two-time World Cup winning captain retire from international cricket on August 15.

‘The Roar of the Lion’ marked the return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the captaincy of Dhoni after a two-year suspension. Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series that is an adaptation of an unpublished book by an author. In this regard, the cricketer’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, said that the series is a “thrilling adventure”.

IPL 2020: ‘chopper’ not flying, has MS Dhoni lost edge?

He said- The book is a mythological sci-fi, which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori, who lives on a secluded island with hi-tech facilities. The stated mysteries of this Aghori can change the beliefs of ancient, existing and of course.

IPL 2020 Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson’s stormy innings, the fastest half-century of this season, remains ‘Dhoni Bigread’

The witness said- We want to make sure that we see all the aspects of this universe. Our effort will be to screen every character and story as accurately as possible in this series. The cast for this series will be finalized soon.