The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team is facing several challenges even before the IPL starts this year. 12 people, including 2 players from the team, are in the grip of Corona. Star batsman Suresh Raina and spinner Harbhajan Singh have been out for the season due to personal reasons. Raina, being the batsman to score runs under any circumstances on any pitch, is also a great fielder and a great spin bowler, while also recognizing Bhajji’s stature in spin bowling.This time the tournament is going to be held in UAE, where all the teams would like to depend on the strength of spin. In such a situation, these setbacks are a big concern for CSK. CSK’s vacant number 3 position has been vacant after Raina left the tournament. Raina has suggested here that in his absence, now the team captain MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) should take responsibility at this place.

According to Raina, ‘MS Dhoni fits perfectly in terms of balance of the team for batting at number 3. If Dhoni batting on this order, it will bring the right balance in the batting order of CSK.

In a news report in Outlook, Raina was quoted as saying, ‘He has full experience of batting on this line. How can one forget that in the second ODI against Pakistan in 2005, he scored 148 runs. This is a very serious position and Dhoni’s batting at number 3 will give him flexibility.

Dhoni has batting at number 3 for Team India in 17 ODIs. During this time, his bat has scored 993 runs at an average of 82.75. In this sequence, he scored 148 runs in the first century of his ODI career. And in the same order in 2005, he scored his career-best 183 * runs against Sri Lanka.