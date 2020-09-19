Former India captain and wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set for the opening match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni’s fans will see him playing on the cricket field after more than a year. In today’s match, not only Indians but fans around the world will be eyeing their favorite captain. Meanwhile, Dhoni has tied up with Chinese mobile company Oppo ahead of the opening match of IPL. Along with the agreement, Dhoni is being trolled a lot on social media because the Chinese mobile company Vivo was shown the way out by BCCI just before this season.

The BCCI took this decision on the ongoing dispute between India-China on the border as there was a demand to boycott the Chinese brand in the country. Dhoni is trolling his fans because the dispute between the two countries is still going on and there is a continuing demand for banning Chinese goods in the country. The Indian government also recently banned 224 Chinese apps citing threats to national security. Meanwhile, drastic measures are being taken by the Indian government but several Chinese brands have been allowed to operate in the country, including Vivo and Oppo.

The man we’ve missed on the cricket field, the Captain Extraordinaire MS Dhoni is here to inspire us to fight all hindrances, get back on our feet and #BeTheInfinite with the new # OPPOReno4Pro. Get ready for the release of this emotional ride on 24th September! pic.twitter.com/TgQ97MpuoY – OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 17, 2020

After becoming a part of this campaign, MS Dhoni said that I am very excited to join a project that will inspire people to do better, connect them with their passion. It is a pleasure to be associated with OPPO because it inspires people to go beyond their limits to technology and new experiments. ”

Let us see how people are reacting to this decision of Dhoni-

Chinese company signs Dhoni for OPPO smartphone campaign. Considering the anti-China stance across the nation after the Galwan incident and with an war like situation at border, it is uncalled for. It appears as one of many irregularities being supported between India and China. pic.twitter.com/QHtn5pQItf – ramen aditya (@AdityaRamen) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile when Indian Army is involved in a major stand-off in Eastern Ladakh with PLA (Chinese Army) Lt Col (Hony) Mahindra Singh Dhoni, 106 BATTALION TERRITORIAL ARMY (PARACHUTE REGIMENT) is promoted OPPO a major Chinese brand

Hope @adgpi and @NorthernComd_IA is watching. pic.twitter.com/xOTS3kBktC – Shikhar Raj (@ shikharraj005) September 17, 2020

Dhoni will be asked to earn such wealth, which will earn respect for his lifetime. – Dheeru Singh Sengar (@SengarDheeru) September 18, 2020