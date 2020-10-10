In this season of IPL, MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) has once again appeared in a new look. On Saturday, when Dhoni’s team landed against the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he appeared in a new hairstyle and clean shave look. Earlier, Dhoni was also seen in the new look in the inaugural match of IPL this season.When Dhoni landed on the field today, he appeared in 0 cut hairstyle. They have removed their hair completely and kept very light hair. This time his beard is full but he is also kept light and trimmed the beard to half the length of his hair. This new look of Dhoni is also becoming very viral on social media.

Earlier, Dhoni appeared in a half-bearded look in the first match of this season’s IPL, while his side cut short haircut was kept.