Three-time winner Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first player to play 200 matches in the IPL. Dhoni won the toss on Monday against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 13 and decided to bat first. This is Dhoni’s 200th match in the IPL. Before this match, Dhoni scored 4568 runs in 199 matches and made a total of 149 victims, including 110 catches and 39 stumpings behind the wicket. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is at number two in the order with 197 matches while Suresh Raina is at number three with 193 matches. Raina has congratulated him on this special occasion of Dhoni.

Suresh Raina tweeted that, ‘First player in the world who has played 200 IPL matches, congratulations Dhoni bhai for today’s match. You continue to achieve similar successes in the future as well. You have always made us proud. Chennai player Raina is not playing this season. He has decided to withdraw from the tournament citing personal reasons.

Let us know that Dhoni is the second most successful captain of IPL and under his captaincy, Chennai team has always reached the IPL playoffs. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai won the titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 while the team was runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019. Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiants when Chennai was suspended in 2016 and 2017 due to spot fixing.

Dhoni has captained a record 184 matches in the IPL. In the previous 183 matches, they have won 107 matches and lost 75, while one has not yielded any result. In terms of captaincy, Gautam Gambhir is second with 129 matches, Virat Kohli is third with 119 matches, Rohit is fourth with 113 matches and Adam Gilchrist is fifth with 74 matches. Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15 this year.

