India’s legendary player Sunil Gavaskar said on Saturday that the popularity of two-time World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in India has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as well. Former Indian captain Gavaskar is in the UAE for the 13th Indian Premier League commentary. Dhoni retired from international cricket last month. He played a competitive match for the first time since the semifinal match against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

Before the inaugural match of the IPL, Gavaskar said that Dhoni has come from Ranchi where there is not much cricket culture, so the whole of India wants him. Tendulkar’s fans will get more in Mumbai and Kolkata than Kohli’s fans in Delhi and Bangalore but Dhoni’s fans are all over India.

Dhoni’s magic was once again seen in the opening match of IPL 2020, when Chennai Super Kings on the strength of Ambati Rayudu’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with Faf Duplesey, who were in the discussion due to not being selected in the World Cup squad last year. On Saturday, he defeated his defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets and made his campaign debut in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, and added 115 runs for the third wicket with Faf Duplesey (58 not out off 44 balls) hitting Chennai with a poor start. In the final moments, Sam Curran scored 18 runs with the help of two sixes. Chennai scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs.

