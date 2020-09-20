After the start of IPL 2020, MS Dhoni’s name is echoing everywhere. After all, why not echo out the 437-day-long break that Captain Cool has landed on the ground. But Dhoni trolls are also happening on social media. This is because of the Chinese brand Oppo, which Dhoni is still promoting, while relations between India and China are fragile these days and tensions are running between the two countries along the border in the Galvan Valley.Dhoni is seen in a new OPPO advertisement. As soon as its teaser surfaced, the anger of the people has come on Dhoni. He is telling his favorite Mahi here. In fact, Oppo India has released a teaser of Dhoni on its Twitter handle, in which the company has said that on September 24, it will tell about the journey of Dhoni’s struggle.

Posting this video, this mobile company wrote, ‘The person we are missing on the cricket field. Exceptional captain MS Dhoni is pushing us to stand on our feet by crossing all odds. Be prepared to witness this emotional journey on 24 September.

But Dhoni’s association with the Chinese company angered many fans and he started trolling Mahi with patriotism.

One user wrote, ‘No Mr. Cool, please don’t promote Chinese brands. We have lost our calm nature towards this country (China) and their brands. ‘

Another user tagged the company and wrote, ‘You can never be an Indian because you are Chinese. Born in China, grew up in China. Made in China and assembled in India. So go back to China, because it is India, not China.

Another user wrote, ‘What a shame Lt. Col. Dhoni. Will you also wear your military uniform in S Aid?

Another user wrote, ‘Dhoni should be shy to promote Chinese brands !! All respect was over for him. What would be worse is that he shows himself as a soldier. He did not say a word in mourning the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Dhoni. Money is everything for them ….. respect, religion, country all go to hell! ‘