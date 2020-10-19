The three-time champions Chennai Super Kings may not have performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) released in the UAE, but today all eyes will be on team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the match against Rajasthan Royals. The reason behind this is very special because today Dhoni is playing his 200th match of IPL history. Dhoni is the first cricketer in the world to name this special feat.

Dhoni joined the Chennai Super Kings team in 2008 and since then he has captained the team every season (except 2016 and 2017). In 2016 and 2017, Chennai team was banned for playing IPL. In these two years, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Super Giants. During this time he played a total of 30 matches. In 2016, he took over the captaincy of the team but the next year the team management gave him the responsibility of captaining Steve Smith of Australia.

Presenting to you the first ever player to play 200 IPL games.

After two years, Chennai was again entered in the IPL and once again the team management reposed confidence in Dhoni and made him captain. Records in CSK’s tournament under Dhoni’s captaincy are superb. Under his captaincy, Chennai has played the record eight times and has also won the title three times. In last year’s IPL final, Chennai lost to Mumbai Indians by one run in the final.

Talking about Dhoni’s batting, he has scored 4568 runs in IPL so far with 3994 runs from Chennai. Apart from this, he played 574 runs in 17 innings while playing for Pune for two years. As captain, he has captained 183 matches for two teams. For Chennai, Dhoni has won 102 out of 169 matches under his captaincy.

