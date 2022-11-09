By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – MRV had a big drop in third-quarter profit, with a drop in sales in Brazil and zero revenues at the North American unit Resia, but it signaled future improvement in margins with the pass-through to customers of higher prices of inputs.

The construction company revealed this Wednesday that its profit from July to September amounted to just 7 million reais, an amount 96.2% lower than in the same stage of 2021.

In Brazil, net revenue shrank 6% to 1.64 billion reais, as MRV raised real estate prices to pass on higher input prices in recent quarters. New sales margin increased 9 percentage points to 28%, but sales declined 13.3% year-over-year.

“We have identified a more favorable scenario for passing on the increase in costs,” Ricardo Paixão, director of finance and investor relations at MRV, told Reuters.

The construction company claimed to have increased the average value of sales in Brazil by 19%, compared to the accumulated INCC of 8.66%, claiming that its priority is the recomposition of its gross margin, to the detriment of the growth of the operation.

On another front, Resia, the arm of MRV in the United States that sells projects to investors for lease, had zero sales in the quarter, compared to 620 million reais a year earlier and 955 million from April to June.

This set made the group have a cash consumption of 1.22 billion reais in the quarter, compared to the generation of 343 million reais in the immediately previous quarter.

According to Paixão, the expectation is to accelerate launches and sales in Brazil in this fourth quarter. There is also a chance of sale of a Resia development in the period. According to him, the increase in interest rates in the US and the consequent increase in real estate financing has increased the demand for rent, a solution offered by Resia.

However, the conglomerate may have new cash burn in the fourth quarter.

MRV&Co had its plans to attract a strategic investor to Resia frustrated, given the scenario of high interest rates in the US that has stunned those interested in the business that usually operate with borrowed money.

MRV is now evaluating the possibility of raising more capital for Resia through an initial public offering (IPO), but Paixão declined to provide details on terms and amount.

The company stated that it will not make new “company contributions to Resia or relevant contributions to Urba”.

MRV&Co’s operating result in the third quarter, measured by earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 36 million reais, an annual decline of 90.6%.

The company ended September with a net debt of 4.1 billion reais, an increase of 44.8% compared to June. As a result, leverage measured by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda rose from 1.83 to 3.42 times.