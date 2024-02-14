Mrs Verduijn (89) misses her own birthday party due to a malfunctioning lift: 'This is not possible!'

She had been so looking forward to celebrating her 89th birthday with her family members. The table had already been reserved at the Van der Valk Hotel. But the elevator of her senior apartment malfunctioned for the umpteenth time. As a result, Mrs. Verduijn was unable to experience her own game. “That elevator has been broken more than a hundred times!”
Sandra Don
