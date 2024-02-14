Wednesday, February 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mrs Verduijn (89) misses her own birthday party due to a malfunctioning lift: 'This is not possible!'

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Mrs Verduijn (89) misses her own birthday party due to a malfunctioning lift: 'This is not possible!'

She had been so looking forward to celebrating her 89th birthday with her family members. The table had already been reserved at the Van der Valk Hotel. But the elevator of her senior apartment malfunctioned for the umpteenth time. As a result, Mrs. Verduijn was unable to experience her own game. “That elevator has been broken more than a hundred times!”


Sandra Don










#Verduijn #misses #birthday #party #due #malfunctioning #lift #39This #possible39

See also  Volvo C40 and XC40 AWD have more RWD
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts