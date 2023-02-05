Mrs. Universe – 2022 Elena Maksimova from Udmurtia on Sunday, February 5, told Izvestia about her participation in the international beauty contest.

First Maksimova took part in the Russian competitions “Mrs. Udmurtia” and “Mrs. Russia”. Then she wanted to get into the international competition.

“This competition is significant for me because I found new friends, new sisters. I think we will communicate further, help each other, travel. We will also help children and women. At the forum we had the topic “Domestic Violence”. It is very popular in all countries,” said the Russian woman.

Maximova’s victory in the international beauty contest “Mrs. Universe – 2022” for married women was reported earlier in the day. She became the first Russian woman to be awarded this title.

Elena Maksimova is 34 years old. She has two children, runs a network of language centers in Izhevsk and travels a lot. In 2021, she won the title of “Second Vice-Mrs. Russia – Universe”.

