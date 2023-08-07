FromSina Alonso Garcia close

A video by Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp is currently causing a stir on the internet. In it, the businessman railed against the traffic light coalition – and violently lashed out at ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Burladingen – He is 81 years old, but almost something of an influencer on social media: Trigema boss Wolfgang group regularly goes viral on TikTok and Co. with his striking slogans. Excerpts of his speeches, which are shared by various accounts on the Internet, sometimes reach hundreds of thousands of views. Now the company patriarch is causing a stir again: in an interview he railed against the traffic light coalition – and is also working on ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) off.

Grupp considers it questionable that the SPD, Greens and FDP are three in the government. “Well, I would hate to run my company with three brothers,” he says in the shared on TikTok Video. He believes that a very specific person is responsible for the situation. “I’ll tell you quite frankly: Mrs. Merkel is to blame. Mrs. Merkel, and no one says that, took over the CDU with 47 percent – ​​and left them with 21 percent.”

Wolfgang Grupp on Angela Merkel: “Constantly drifted to the left”

Visibly gaining momentum, Grupp continues to rant about the ex-Chancellor: “If she had done her job and hadn’t constantly drifted to the left or whatever. And you have to say that out loud: She brought about this situation!” It is not the first time that the Trigema boss expresses criticism of the federal government. He has already made it clear in the past that he does not trust politics in times of crisis.

A few days after the upload, Grupp’s statement was posted on the TikTok account stock avocado already viewed more than 100,000 times (as of August 4, 1:24 p.m.). In other film recordings that are circulating by Grupp on the Internet, he also criticizes Angela Merkel. “I don’t think so much of her,” he says in another Speech open to. “If the CDU were still the strongest party, we wouldn’t have this three-way constellation now. And let me say that Angela Merkel has managed the CDU downwards.”

Wolfgang Grupp considers the traffic light coalition to be “difficult”

Only because of Angela Merkel do we now have a “government, which is of course very difficult,” said Grupp. “And I don’t want to be in this government. Because if three parties think they all want to be right, then that’s very difficult. The Trigema boss explained this in an interview BW24that “the American” was controlling the Ukraine war in the background – and thus drew a lot of criticism. A political expert was shocked by the statement.