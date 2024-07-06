In the new episode of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, we will see the Gonzales more involved with the political party CUTRA (United Coalition for Work and Environmental Responsibility), since they have even rented the house to be able to promote it. In addition, all members of the family will do everything possible to collect signatures for their leadership. Maryori.

For it, Maryori He will also try to train the Gonzales so that they can have knowledge about politics. However, the one who is most motivated by all this work is Joel, who in addition to seeing the song for the rally, will also be trained to learn how to use weapons and if necessary, can defend the politician. However, everything is new and strange with the leadership of CUTRA, so a detail that will surprise ‘Charo’s’ son will be his firearms teacher, who is none other than the thief who broke into Mrs. Li’s chifa last time. We invite you to read this note about the new episode of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’.

Joel gets scared when he recognizes the thief from the chifa in ‘AFHS’

Joel He is frightened and surprised to recognize his firearms teacher as the thief who broke into Mrs. Li’s chifa, so, in an attempt to remain calm, he calls Maryori to consult her about the subject. Also, VictorHis teacher admits that yes, he was a thief, but that politics gave him a second chance so that he could get back on the right path.

Victor also told Joel that he had been in prison, but that due to his good behavior he only served a month. However, the ‘fish-faced boy’ confirmed the news with his boss and began taking gun-handling classes.

Joel claims he knows how to use a gun in ‘AFHS’

Although, Joel He claimed that he did know how to use a gun, but Victor found out that he didn’t and had to start from scratch with Jimmy’s brother. In addition, the teacher tries not to lose patience with Gonzales, even though he takes everything as a joke.

Victor stole Mrs. Li’s chifa in ‘AFHS’

The first time Victor came out in ‘There is room in the background‘It was during the robbery he organised at Mrs. Li’s chifa, but then he was arrested by the police and for the same attacks by Mrs. Li. In addition, the subject was imprisoned after that and since then nothing more has been known about the character until now. A fact that raises more doubts about Maryori’s honesty.

‘There’s room in the back’: Joel consults with Maryori about Victor. Photo: América TV

Maryori works with thieves in her political party CUTRA