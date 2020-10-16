Mrs Hinch’s book, “This is me”, featured on the influencer Instagram account. October 16, 2020 (INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT)

In our Instagram world, we call them “cleanfluencers”, cleaning influencers, and the undisputed queen of this niche is Mrs. Hinch. Her real name Sophie Hinchliffe, this Briton has just released her fourth book, This is me, and it is a hit in bookstores in Great Britain: number one in sales upon its release, with more than 91,000 copies sold in the first week, best start for a book in 2020 according to the Daily Mail.

Mrs Hinch is a 30-year-old former hairdresser, now followed by 3.8 million subscribers and, whether she poses with sponges, detergent or rubber gloves, she is always impeccable: perfect hairstyle, lipstick and Hollywood mascara, “pre-curfew evening” type dresses, far from what you usually wear when you scrub your bathtub. But at the same time, it’s Instagram: the image is essential, the photos must be perfect.

So why does it work, if it looks so wrong? Well because initially it was not like that. Initially, it was just advice and tips distilled by an Englishwoman like the others, who showed her apartment where, as in any apartment, there is always something to clean. It showed the before, the after, all accompanied by practical solutions, inexpensive and above all that do good. In a feel good tone which, over time, has become the key to Mrs Hinch’s success.

Yet in 2018, when she took her first photos, it was above all for herself. She realizes that cleaning and methodically polishing her tiles helps her fight anxiety and stress, which she gradually begins to explain in her publications: cleaning not only is rewarding, but above all it makes happy.

A mantra that quickly won over one, then two, then three million fans. No doubt because in a world where everything is unstable, uncertain and threatening, having a tidy and clean “home” is reassuring. And then because on his Instagram account, Internet users find a place for exchanging advice, mutual aid and benevolent communication, far from any anxiety-provoking controversy. This is what Mrs Hinch’s success says about our time: what the vast majority want, after all, is peace and harmony. And not just at home.