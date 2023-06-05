Damon Lindelof is unleashed. Maybe after the fiasco that ended up being lost (2005-2010) decided that he would never make the same mistakes: huge expectations, scripts that in the end looked like headless chickens, tremendous pressure and frustrating the expectations of a massive fan base so much that for years they ask you for explanations. But this is pure speculation. Or maybe not so much. Let’s forget his work in the movies. From the ambiguous ending of lost, The American writer-director’s career on television meets common standards: no series goes past three seasons and in all of them he seems to think about the end before developing the idea. And all, The Leftovers (2014-2017), Watchman (2019) and mrs davisthey move in a universe that more than fantastic realism is realistic fantasy.

the sublime The Leftovers was the reflection of lost: one dealt with those who disappear, the other with those who remain waiting for the return of the disappeared. In Watchman dared to shake up the mythology of one of the most revered comics of the last 30 years. He moved the action to Oklahoma, ostensibly so that he could begin by crudely recreating one of the darkest and most hidden episodes in 20th-century American history: the Tulsa Massacre. In two days in 1921, between 36 and 300 black citizens (figures are still disputed) were murdered over two days and their neighborhood wiped off the map. Shortly after that reality check, it literally rained cuttlefish.

The character of Masked Justice, in the HBO series ‘Watchmen’. HBO

Mrs Davis, a single season of eight chapters on HBO Max, already borders on the most absolute delirium. And she does it with such grace and so few complexes, that once you realize that anything is possible it’s hard to stop watching her. The argument is as strange as it is easy to explain. In the near future, a nun, Simone (Betty Gilpin), intends to take down an artificial intelligence that dominates the world. That artificial intelligence, Mrs. Davis, seems to be pure goodness. Through a apps it makes everyone’s life easier and has ended famine and wars. But its omnipresence has stripped humans of any decision-making capacity, it has turned them into stick figures. Some, the least, resist its influence. But Simone’s motive is more personal: guilt for the death of her father.

Trying to narrate the adventures of the nun to achieve her goal is impossible. Insane excursions in Scotland, in Rome or Spain. Secret societies, the Holy Grail, lots of bloody deaths, killer whales, mad scientists, and even kittens.

But what is interesting about Lindelof, this time working halfway with Tara Hernández (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon), is that it takes the opportunity to leave depth charges lag in the meantime. That almost always revolve around the same thing: love and its nature. The things we do for love, why we love who we do. The love of a couple or the complicated relationships between parents and children. It is all in mrs davis. And in this case, also, faith as a form of love. Although it is with a comedy tone, rarely has something so difficult to explain as the love of a nun for Jesus Christ been so understandable. And the weaknesses of the son of God, who, let us not forget, was human. Here he is a very nice guy, whom his wife, the nun Simone, calls J, and who has a restaurant where he cooks delicious falafels. He sounds delusional, ya. That’s the charm of him.

