Tonight it is announced that Daniel Bisogno's mother died. Several media outlets spread the news of the death of Mrs. Araceli Bisogno, this in light of the illnesses that threaten the host of 'Ventaneando' and for which he is hospitalized.

Mrs. Araceli Bisogno was a housewife, She did not like to appear in the media and Daniel Bisogno rarely spoke about her nor did he share images with her on his social networks.

In May 2021, Daniel Bisogno He spoke about his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day and said that she has always been affectionate with him and his brothers.

“He threw the flip-flop at us, yes, but since we were running. He made me go get my dad's soda every day, in public, he yelled at me from wherever I was to go get my dad's Coca,” he said in 'Ventaneando '.

At this time, the cause of death of Mrs. Araceli Bisogno is unknown. entertainment journalist's mother Daniel Bisognowho remains hospitalized in intensive care due to several illnesses.

