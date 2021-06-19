A cancer vaccine? This vision could soon become a reality. Biontech works behind closed doors on individualized cancer medicine.

At the latest since their resounding success by means of vaccination in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Biontech founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin should be on everyone’s lips. Now that around 50 percent of all Germans have received at least their first vaccination with one of the vaccines, the founding couple are now pursuing their original vision again: a individualized vaccine against cancer.

According to Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, the first patient is said to have been treated with the active ingredient BNT111, based on the mRNA vaccine, which can be modified as required and tailored to the patient. Other cancer vaccines from Biontech are already in the pipeline. According to Şahin, he expects to be ready in 2023 to submit a dossier for approval.