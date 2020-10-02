The cheapest MRI in the country and the world is going to be started in Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. The machine will be set up next month at the Sri Guru Harkrishna Polyclinic built at the gurdwara and from December, this facility will be provided to the needy people. Sources in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee said that the rate of MRI scan has been fixed at just Rs 50. Sources say that the latest technology MRI machine has been ordered. With this, Delhi’s cheapest dialysis center is also going to start in Bangla Sahib.

This is how MRI can be done

According to the Delhi Gurdwara Committee, the patient has to wait 2-2 years to get an MRI done in government hospitals. The rate of MRI scan in private hospitals or labs is between Rs 4000-5000. In such a situation, we will do MRI scan by cutting a slip of only 50 rupees for needy patients. With the introduction of this facility, people will get a lot of relief and will not have to wait much. Patients will have to contact the Gurdwara Committee and MRI will be done easily after the patient report is checked.

Service will start in the first week of December

According to sources, a 1.5 Tesla machine of MRI has been ordered at Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic. At the same time, the rate card is also divided into three categories. A normal slip of Rs 50 will be deducted in the first category. In this, the entire paper check of the patient will be done and the President of the Gurdwara Committee will personally send the name of the patient to the center. Only those whose economic condition will be very weak will be kept in this category. In the second category, MRI will be for Rs 700-1000. In it, those needy people will come to whom the members of the Gurdwara Committee will send their names. At the same time, any patient in the third category can get an MRI for just Rs 1400-1500. According to the Gurdwara Committee, the facility will be started in the first week of December. Let us know that recently the President of the Gurdwara Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also started the Bala Pritam dispensary in Bangla Sahib. Here people are getting 80-90% cheaper medicines from the market. Seeing the response of the people at this center, Bala Pritam dispensary is going to start soon in Nanak Piyu Gurdwara.

Dialysis will also start

According to the information, the cheapest dialysis center of Delhi is also going to start for the needy people. 4 machines have been purchased for this. These are being setup in Polyclinic. Here patients will be able to get dialysis at half the market rate. This center will be started very soon.