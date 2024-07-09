Brasília, 09/07 – Brazil will be able to export poultry and ruminant oils and fats for animal feed to Ecuador, the Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs announced in a joint statement. The Ecuadorian government’s authorization was received this Tuesday by the Brazilian government.

Brazil exported around US$140 million in agricultural products to Ecuador in the first five months of this year, mainly forestry products, cereals and flours.

During the year, the country conquered 77 new markets for Brazilian agricultural products.



