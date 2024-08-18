In the spring of 2024, YouTube star MrBeast (real name James Donaldson) announced the reality show Beast Games, in which participants compete for the largest cash prize in the history of the genre – $5 million. Even before the premiere of the show, a loud scandal broke out around it. Dozens of contestants complained about inhumane conditions on the set, some of them felt ill right on the set – they were taken on stretchers to ambulances and taken to the hospital. About what is happening on the set of the show, which is expected to become the largest in the world – in the material of “Lenta.ru”.

“This is going to be absolute madness.”

“My goal is to make the best show possible and prove that YouTubers and content creators can succeed on other platforms,” Donaldson, who became the host and executive producer of Beast Games, said in March 2024.

He is working with Amazon MGM Studios on the project. The show will premiere on its Prime Video service. “Amazon has given me the creative freedom I need to bring my ideas to life. I hope to make the YouTube community proud,” said MrBeast.

There were very few details about the upcoming game. It was reported that a thousand participants would compete for the main prize, but the blogger did not reveal what kind of tests they would have to go through. On the social network X Donaldson, speaking about the show, promisedthat it “will break many world records.”

Amazon MGM Studios Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

“When MrBeast first pitched us his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality show in history,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, who is working with the blogger on the upcoming game.

The blogger’s fans did not hide their delight about the new show: Donaldson’s page was flooded with thousands of comments in which users asked how they could get into the project. “I would be glad get invitation there”, “This is will real madness”, “I Want “become a participant,” they wrote.

“I understand that this could lead to my death.”

MrBeast is known online as the author of extreme challenges, so potential contestants were ready for anything. For example, the blogger offered people spend a hundred days in a bunker for 500 thousand dollars, stop train to get a Lamborghini and pass laser maze for 250 thousand dollars.

In conversation with the newspaper The New York Times Several people who took part in Beast Games reported that during casting, the show’s creators asked them if they were prepared to be buried alive or sent into space during filming. One girl was asked if she could swim to shore if she was thrown overboard from a boat.

Before filming began, the participants were required to sign a contract in which the creators of Beast Games absolved themselves of any responsibility for anything that might happen during filming. “I understand that the activities I will participate in may result in my death, illness, or serious injury, including exhaustion, dehydration, overexertion, burns, and heat stroke,” read the text of the document given to the contestants.

Such wording in the contract did not stop those who passed the casting, and they signed the document without hesitation. Many of them were long-time fans of Donaldson and considered participation in his project as an exciting adventure that would help them test their strength and get rich.

“We all just looked at the sky”

Filming for the Beast Games began in July 2024. Hundreds of participants traveled to Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA, to spend several days there, going through various challenges. Immediately after arriving at the filming location, the players learned some unpleasant news: it turned out that not one thousand people were brought to the stadium, but two thousand.

Some contestants admitted to being disappointed by this fact. When they found out they would be competing with twice as many people, they realized they had been misled about their chances of winning.

Blogger MrBeast surrounded by fans Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

It was planned that one thousand players would be selected from two thousand, who would then compete for the main prize. Among the participants were people of different ages, the oldest of them was 82 years old. Before filming, all the contestants handed over their phones and personal belongings, including medications.

During the filming of the first scenes, MrBeast appeared before the participants on a high platform with five million dollars in cash on it. “We all just looked up at the sky and screamed like he was a god,” one participant recalled.

During his opening speech, the blogger said that the show’s participants can seek help from the crew at any time. Donaldson was also accompanied by a psychologist, who stressed during his speech that the health and safety of the participants are the priorities on the set.

“We didn’t agree to not being fed”

However, as it soon became clear, health and safety were far from the show’s top priorities. Many contestants complained that they were fed little and rarely during filming – only twice a day. One meal, for example, consisted of a tiny portion of cold oatmeal, a hard-boiled egg and a few pieces of raw vegetables.

The hardest hit were people with food allergies and those who had to follow a diet. Before filming, they indicated in a questionnaire what foods they could and could not eat, but in the end, the creators of the show ignored this information. When several people complained that they were served food to which they were allergic, members of the film crew refused to provide them with any alternatives.

Blogger MrBeast takes pictures with fans Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Several players reported that they were not given the medications they were taking on time. For example, a participant with diabetes was not given insulin until several days after he asked for it, even though the lack of the drug can be very dangerous for people with diabetes.

We agreed to be on the show, but we didn’t agree to not being fed, not being given water, and not being treated like human beings. Beast Games participantin conversation with The New York Times

Bruises, blood and vomit

During the first challenge, the players split into several teams and had to tug ropes. Problems arose at the stage when the contestants were given team shirts: people pushed each other, which resulted in a crush. One participant said that she found it hard to breathe in the crowd, while another was afraid that she might be trampled.

Blogger MrBeast on the set of the video “People from 1 to 100 years old decide who will win 250 thousand dollars” Frame: MrBeast / YouTube

Another woman who appeared on the show said she left the stadium bleeding and bruised after the first challenge. On camera, she was given $1,000 in cash as a consolation prize. However, when filming ended, the victim’s money was taken away. They promised to return the money later, but she has not received it yet.

Several injured players were carried out of the stadium on stretchers and taken to the hospital, one eyewitness recalled. Beast Games participants also reported seeing their opponents vomiting during the tests. They blamed the show’s creators for what happened: in their opinion, the filming crew was not ready for such a large number of contestants.

We were treated terribly. They invited two thousand people to film. They must have known that they needed a huge crew to cope with everything Beast Games participantin conversation with The New York Times

“He doesn’t care about safety”

Shortly after the Beast Games participants’ revelations about the filming were made public in the media, a wave of criticism fell upon the blogger. “MrBeast uses Beast Games to exploit the weaknesses of the participants. He doesn’t care about their safety”, “I I don’t think“That he cares about people the way he says he does,” wrote outraged users.

My boyfriend just got kicked out of Beast Games without any explanation after winning the first stage. He dealt with all the difficulties that came with the harsh conditions on set, like being on set for about ten hours without food. (…) It’s not fair Evasocial network user X

A spokesman for Donaldson responded to the controversy with restraint. He said the show’s production was complicated by extreme weather conditions, a massive outage at Microsoft, and “other unexpected logistical and communications issues.” He added that the blogger’s team would “learn from this experience.”

Blogger MrBeast Frame: MrBeast / YouTube

Filming of the game is currently ongoing. The thousand participants selected at the stadium as a result of the tests are now preparing for the next stage of the show, which will take place in Canada. One of the contestants noted that she will continue to participate in the fight for the main prize, although she fears for her safety.

Who is MrBeast

MrBeast is the most popular YouTube blogger. His channel on the platform currently has 310 million subscribers. Donaldson became famous thanks to videos where he gives away money to strangers and gives them houses. Once the blogger paid cataract surgery for thousands of people who could not afford the procedure.

MrBeast also spends millions of dollars organizing extreme game shows. In 2021, he released video “The Real Life Squid Game for $456,000” based on the popular South Korean TV series “The Squid Game.” The video has garnered 645 million views and has become the most popular on his channel.

The blogger’s activities are the subject of heated debate. Some users accuse Donaldson of insincerity and believe that he uses charity to promote his videos. Others argue that even if the YouTuber is just pretending to be a good guy, he still helps those in need.