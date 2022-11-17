MrBeast’s YouTube channel officially has the most subscribers for a single user on the video website. In total, more than 112 million people are subscribed to the channel of Jimmy Donaldson, the man behind MrBeast. The old record of the Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie of 111 million subscribers, which was almost ten years old, has been broken, according to the BBC.

#MrBeast #breaks #PewDiePies #record #subscribed #individual #YouTube