Moving away from the impossible challenges and eccentricities he performs in his YouTube videos, content creator Jimmy Donaldson, known around the world as MrBeast, has taken a step forward in his private life and, in the middle of the Christmas holidays, he has proposed to his partner, the influencer Thea Booysen after almost three years of dating.

Happy news that came to light this Wednesday, January 1, when the youtuber American shared several photographs of the magical moment on his social networks, which was celebrated in the privacy of his home. The event also featured the presence of both families, who witnessed the unexpected marriage proposal on a date as important as Christmas Day.

“Your boy did a thing,” wrote MrBeast, 26, in his Instagram post, which, in just a few hours, has accumulated more than 7 million likes. In the images, you can see influencer with her knee on the ground before a smiling Booysen, 27, who, later, showed off her ring on her social networks, confirming that she said ‘I do’.

The couple, like his sister, had dressed in Christmas-themed sweaters for the occasion. And it is no wonder, since the marriage proposal took place while they were exchanging gifts with each other. “We were opening gifts and, as a last gift, He asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise,” explained Booysen, originally from South Africa and trained in neuropsychology, in an interview she gave to People.

For his part, the American creator clarified that, although he wanted it to be a “really private and intimate” moment, he had been trying for several months to think about “the best way to catch her off guard.” So, he had his entire family fly from South Africa to spend Christmas with them. “Thea is very close to her family, so I wanted to make sure they were included in this important occasion,” he said.

According to the aforementioned media, the content creator chose to use a big black box to generate expectations for his future wife before giving “the real gift. Then I got down on one knee and proposed to her,” said MrBeast, who, until now, had remained reserved regarding his love life.

The couple’s relationship streamers began to take shape in the year 2022, when the American traveled to South Africa for professional reasons, accompanied by youtuber Logan Paul, who invited the young woman to join the group. The connection between the two did not take long to emerge, and in April of that same year they made their relationship official.

For a few months, both have resided in the small town of Raleigh, in North Carolina, United States, although, until then, little was known about MrBeast’s fiancee. “Many tell me that I am going to break their heart or that I am a gold digger,” lamented the streamer Booysen, graduate in neuropsychology. “They don’t even know my name. “Most people don’t even know I’m dating him, but every now and then he talks about ‘a girlfriend,’ that’s me,” she said.