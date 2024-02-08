The motor vehicle tax is a nice nest egg. Both the state and the provinces benefit from it. Now the MRB is going up.

It has been coming for a while, but the motor vehicle tax (MRB) will rise again this year. Of course, everything is getting more expensive in this world, so it certainly won't come as a surprise. Certainly not because we have already written about it several times recently.

However, the news trickled in very slowly, because each province chooses its own moment to indicate that they will tax car ownership more heavily. With the extra income, the province in question can then build additional roads, maintain bridges or widen existing roads. Oh, no, wait. That would only be a logical thing to do.

MRB has gone up almost everywhere

Statistics Netherlands has briefly looked into it and it turns out that motor vehicle tax is increasing in almost all provinces. Only in Groningen and Drenthe is this not the case. Perhaps the residents of the province will then be completely done with the government policy.

As is known, the increase is by far the largest in North Holland, but we must note that that was also the cheapest province. In fact, this is also the case after the increase. In South Holland the rate is the highest of all provinces.

Double taxation

The motor vehicle tax rate is a special case, because not everyone pays the same amount. The tax consists of two parts. On the one hand, there is a 'kingdom part' involved. That is a fixed amount that goes to the treasury in The Hague. The other part is the provincial levy, the so-called surcharge. The amount varies per province. Now there is something to be said for it, because the costs for the province in terms of roads differ per province.

To get an idea of ​​how much money is flowing away: the government expects to rake in 4.9 billion euros this year. That is an increase of about 7.5 percent. In the provinces, income will increase by about 4.2 percent. In total this will amount to around 1.9 billion euros, which will then have to be divided among 12 provinces. Now these percentages are not only due to the increase in rates. There are simply more cars being added.

Thanks to Robert for the tip!

Through: NOS

Photo credit: Ford Focus RS on the highway by @spotcrewda via Autoblog Spots!

This article MRB up almost everywhere this year first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#MRB #year