Can Yaman, what happens to your Mr Wrong? What decision did Mediaset make that infuriated the followers of the Turkish soap? From 5 July the afternoon TV series no longer appears in the Canale 5 schedule, in its place Brave and Beautiful. Fans will console themselves with the three prime time episodes, for now, broadcast on Monday nights.

Mr Wrong, change of programming: Can Yaman comes deleted from the afternoon schedule di Canale 5. Why this choice by Mediaset? THE fan ofTurkish actor and his soaps are all on a war footing. But the decision is now Jack.

Mr Wrong, the ratings don’t match DayDreamer

After the adventures of Can Divit and Sanem Aydin of DayDreamer, the public is getting passionate also to Ozgur Atasoy and Ezgi Inal of Mr Wrong: but the listen not have, for the moment, repeated the success of the soaps broadcast in the last summer. In short, listen to that they do not reach 16% share and which are often exceeded on the other TV series always turkish, Love is in the Air, which airs immediately after.

Can Yaman, Mediaset suspends Mr Wrong in the afternoon

Can Yaman and his Mr Wrong, from the July 5th they will be deleted from the schedule afternoon of Canale 5: Mediaset is in fact ready to launch another soap, also Turkish, which will occupy the time slot of “Mr. Wrong” which airs from 14:45 to 15:30. Can Yaman does not will enter more everyday in the homes of Italians, but will only do so in prime time, in the time slot that goes from 9:30 pm to midnight. With the airing of three episodes at a time. At the moment the day would seem Monday, but it will be necessary to see what other programs will be destined for the summer band.

Can Yaman, Mr Wrong in prime time is not convincing

Mediaset, therefore, he decided to bet only on evening programming for this series with Can Yaman, despite the numbers right in that band are much lower than those recorded in the broadcast afternoon. In fact, the average of the first episodes broadcast on Monday evening was below expectations with just 1.8 million viewers is one share that did not go beyond the threshold of 9%. You listen definitely low but on which Mediaset it seems to take still aim.

Brave and Beautiful, here is the new TV series

Brave and Beautiful it’s a series realized in 2016 and is composed of 32 episodes of 120 minutes. It is a soap that it is different from those we have known so far. In fact it has one plot definitely more dramatic that moves away from the “fairy tale” of romantic comedy. The story of the series has as a protagonist Cesur that comes back in father’s hometown with the sole aim of avenge his death. This seems to be the reason for his return, at least until he does knows Shuan, the beautiful daughter of the man who feels responsible for the murder of his father. At that point the two they fall in love and everything becomes more complicated.