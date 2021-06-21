Advances to Mr Wrong’s prime time episode on Monday 21 June. The Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen tonight? Ozgur begins to fall in love with Ezgi. Yesim has doubts about the event organizer and the Atasoy and wants to find out the truth about the two of them.

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday, at 14.45 and tonight at 21.30. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the previews of this evening, June 21, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of tonight’s appointment

Also this week, Mr Wrong doubles up and goes on the air, this evening, with others three episodes. Irem wants to do blow on chef Ozan, while Yesim wants to understand if there is something tender between Ozgur and Ezgi. There Inal invites also Serdar to the Latin American evening organized in La Gabbia, but only for make the Atasoy jealous. The young man stands falling in love with Ezgi, but he doesn’t want to admit it. To hinder the two also their respective parents.

Ozan just wants Deniz

While Yesim wants to find out what’s between Ezgi and Ozgur, Irem wants to do shot on Ozan, but the chef has eyes only for Deniz. in the meantime Cansu he doesn’t want Levent to find out he’s taking swimming lessons, and so convinces Ezgi and Deniz to accompany her to the gym.Ozan, who has overheard the call, wants to see Deniz and, therefore, convinces Ozgur to make a blitz at the gym.

Ozgur gives Ezgi tango lessons

Everything is ready for the Latin American evening. Ezgi to make Ozgur jealous, also invites Serdar. The doctor thinks that the Inal have this passion, and can’t wait. The event organizer, because of the lies, finds herself again in trouble. After clarified with Ozgur, asks for his help: the Atasoy is a very good dancer of tango and, therefore, can teach her to dance the sensual dance.

Ezgi tells Nevin the truth

There mother of Ozgur and that of Ezgi they introduce themselves at their children’s home without notifying. Their visit forces the two young people to have to revolutionize their days to prevent the two from meeting and discovering all the lies they have told. But it won’t be that simple. Nevin, indeed, shows up at the hospital to talk to Ozgur is discovers that does not exist no gynecologist that he has that name. At that point Ezgi is forced to to tell there truth to his mother.

Mr Wrong, the cast

here is the cast of Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz , Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezerınal), Suat Sungurınal) , Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

The episodes of the Turkish soap opera MrWrong – Love Lessons are available on the platform Mediaset Infinity. Which can be accessed with Compatible PCs and Macs, smartphones and tablets and smart TVs.