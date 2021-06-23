Advances to Mr Wrong’s Wednesday 23 June episode. The Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen today? Do Ozgur and Eda love each other? But what will Inal and Atasoy do now who are opposed by their parents?

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, Monday to Friday, at 14.45. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the previews of today, June 23rd, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of today’s episode

Ozgur and Ezgi spend one beautiful evening together. The two can no longer hide the fact that they love each other, like this they confess to each other, your feelings. But now they will have to do the accounts with their families, intent on closing their story. in the meantime Levent manages to confess to his daughter to be in love with Cansu.

Ezgi and Ozgur love each other

Read also: Mr Wrong, previews today 17 June: Ozgur and Ezgi jealous of Serdar and Yesim

Ozgur and Ezgi, after escaping from their respective parents, they are having one beautiful evening, in a special place. Now the two can no longer hide the feelings they have towards each other. The strong bond that unites them is now clear. So, at sunset, Ezgi and Ozgur confess their love and decide to undertake a serious relationship.

Levent confesses to Zeynep that he loves Cansu

By now Levent, jealous to die for Cansu, he understood that if he wants to have that woman near him, must succeed in talk to his daughter Zeynep. The little girl, against all odds and even if very close to her father, accept the situation and the new story that the parent has undertaken. Meanwhile the families of Ezgi and Ozgur they are ready to do anything to blow up this union.

Ozgur has a new enemy

Ozan continues in attempt of completely conquer Deniz. The young professional can hardly keep the chef away from her, especially after she discovered the secret than them unites since childhood. Meanwhile one new threat looms on the horizon for Ozgur: the Atasoy not manages to get the permissions for the new venue, and behind all this there is his own old acquaintance which is leveraging on jealousy of Serdar to destroy the owner of La Gabbia.

Mr Wrong, the cast

It might interest you: Mr Wrong, previews today 18 June: Nevin separates Ezgi from Ozgur?

here is the cast by Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz ), Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezer), Suat Yungurı ), Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the episodes of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul ?. Episodes are also available on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Mr Wrong streaming on the service offered by Mediaset channels, which can be accessed with PCs and Macs, smartphones and tablets and compatible smart TVs