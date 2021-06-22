Advances of the episode of Tuesday 22 June of Mr Wrong. The Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen today? Nevim is very disappointed with Ezgi and Ozgur’s lies. Meanwhile, due to Sevim and Fitant, the Atasoy’s house is on fire!

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, Monday to Friday, at 14.45. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the aannouncements of today, June 22, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of today’s episode

And from he had to tell Nevim the truth and the woman was very upset by the lies that her daughter, for the first time, told her. Meanwhile, Sevim and Aunt Fitant try to convince Ozgur to date another girl of their choice. There Inal and the Atasoy they decide to “to run away” from the clutches of their respective families and are looking for some peace of mind. Sevim and Fitant make trouble and start a fire in Ozgur’s apartment.

Ezgi disappointed Mom Nevin

Nevin Yes is gone to clinic where do you believe that Ozgur works as a gynecologist. And she realizes with great regret that Ezgi has told her only lies. The woman thus discovers that the daughter, agree with Ozgur, ha fake than his neighbour both the her boyfriend and that it is also a doctor. It’s the first time her daughter has given her a frightening series of lies, as Nevim would like force Inal to return to Bursa. But Ezgi is not that easy to convince: she will never leave that apartment.

Deniz in love with Ozan?

Ozgur he made himself protagonist of a “beating” towards of Ezgi’s ex-boyfriend. In the meantime, Deniz realizes how much that with Ozan has many points in common. He realizes that the bond with the chef is very strong: the lawyer will it lower the defenses? The advances say that it will be so and of course the Dincer, in love with it she, will not miss the opportunity and will take advantage of this moment of weakness for to come forward.

Sevim and Fitant, trouble in Ozgur’s apartment

Sevim and Fitant they want that Ezgi and Ozgur put an end to their story. And they are ready to take action. Right in the club they meet Unal and Nevin and yes get angry Why the Atasoy have them neglected for take care, instead of “In-laws”. They ignore, in fact, that Ozgur is apologizing to them for lies, excuses not accepted among other things. One time in the Atasoy apartment the two women put in place a rite and are likely to set the whole house on fire.

Mr Wrong, the cast

here is the cast by Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz ), Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezer), Suat Yungurı ), Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the episodes of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul ?. The episodes are available also on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Mr Wrong streaming on the service offered by Mediaset channels.