Advances of the evening episode of Monday 28 June by Mr Wrong. The Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen tonight? Ozgur leaves Ezgi and fires her. Then, having discovered the misunderstanding, he apologizes to Inal, but she rejects him. Meanwhile, Tolga appears, Atasoy’s cousin who just wants to take revenge on Ozgur and allies himself with Serkar.

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, Monday to Friday, at 14.45 and the Monday evening at 21.30. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the previews of tonight, June 28th, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of today’s episode

Ozgur has left Ezgi and it has fired, when he discovers themisunderstanding and goes to apologize, but the Inal not the forgive. On the scene appears Remove who is only thirsty for vengeance in comparisons of Ozgur, his cousin. It will use Serdar and of the same Ezgi for revenge.

Ozgur leaves Ezgi and fires her

Ozgur sees Ezgi and Sedar together during the surprise party in honor of his girlfriend and has only one thought: Inal is playing a double game and is together with both of them. in conclusion you think than the young woman is betraying him! So it breaks the engagement and the dismiss. He does not know that Ezgi in front of everyone has rejected the advances of the doctor is refused there necklace that he had given her. Inal, in the meantime, disappointed by everything and everyone, also quarrels with her friends.

Ozgur apologizes to Ezgi, but she rejects him

When Ozgur once taken up a bit of self control discovers that all what he saw at La Lou is alone a misunderstanding, he immediately runs to Bursa to ask sorry to Ezgi. But the girl is been too bad by his reaction and by the fact that did not believe in her .; therefore, it rejects and has no intention of forgiving him.

Take away and revenge against Ozgur, his cousin

The man who thwarts Ozgur and Ozan’s plans is Remove, cousin of the Atasoy. His father Fitant had been forced to sell his shares to Ozgur’s father to pay off gambling debts. Thus the Atasoy family would have easily enriched themselves. This is what the Gurdag believes, but that is not really the case. Anyway, blinded by the sense of revenge tries to hinder Ozgur in any case, also involving Serdar. In fact, Tolga assumes Ezgi to work together with Serdar.

Mr Wrong, the cast

here is the cast by Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz ), Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezer), Suat Yungurı ), Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the episodes of the romantic television series that is set in Istanbul?. The episodes are also available on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Mr Wrong streaming on the service offered by the Mediaset channels on the platform Mediaset Infinity, which can be accessed with Compatible PCs and Macs, smartphones and tablets and smart TVs