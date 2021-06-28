Advances to the episode on Monday 28 June by Mr Wrong. The Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen today? Ozgur sees Ezgi with Serdar and thinks she is cheating on him. Inal publicly refuses the doctor and his expensive gift, and runs to La Gabbia. But The Atasoy is determined to break the engagement and fire her.

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, Monday to Friday, at 14.45. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the advances today, June 28, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of today’s episode

Ozgur is trying to figure out who it is is getting in the way in the opening of new local that the owner of La Gabbia intends to open together with Ozan. And the track leads up to most exclusive club in the city. And just a The Lou that Serdar, with the unwitting complicity of Cansu and Deniz, organized a surprise party in Ezgi. The doctor, in fact, is willing to do anything to take back the girl. Ezgi is unaware that Serdar and not Ozgur are organizing the party: one series of misunderstandings they will bring Ozgur to break the engagement.

Ezgi shocked by Serdar

Ezgi is certain that Ozgur the will organize a party for her birthday. The girl did prepare with care and then comes to The Lou, but ad wait for it instead of the Atasoy finds Serdar, ready to conquer the woman he fell in love with. Among other things, in front of everyone, the gives a beautiful necklace of diamonds. There Inal is shocked from surprise and remains speechless e without reacting.

Ozgur investigates the “saboteur”

Ozgur wants formalize the engagement with Ezgi and is ready to organize them a special evening for its birthday. But the preparations undergo one stop: his friend informs him that to figure out who he is hindering he and his partner Ozan, must go to the The Lou. Once you enter theAtasoy gets a freezing shower: her Ezgi he is with Serdan: he is cheating?

Ozgur leaves Ezgi

Ozgur enters the room just as Serdar gives to Ezgi the gift: the Atasoy believes she may have done the double play. A fight with the is hardly avoided doctor, that tells a series of lies on the relationship with Ezgi. The girl, having publicly refused the doctor and the his gift, goes to The cage. But Ozgur does not want to hear reasons: he has decided to end the engagement and of fire her. The Inal leaves with the broken heart.

Mr Wrong, the cast

here is the cast of Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz , Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezerınal), Suat Sungurınal) , Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the stakes of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul?. The episodes are also available on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Mr Wrong streaming on the service offered by the Mediaset channels on the platform Mediaset Infinity, which can be accessed with Pce Mac, compatible smartphones and tablets and smart TVs