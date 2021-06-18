Advances of the episode of Friday 18 June of Mr Wrong. The Turkish soap starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen today? Ezgi will receive a visit from her mother and stepfather who want to remove her from Ozgur.

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday, at 14.45. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the advances today, June 18, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of today’s episode

THE parents of Ezgi, Nevin and Unal introduce themselves at the daughter’s house: theirs target, like that of Ozgur’s mother, is of to separate the two young people from the engagement they staged, and continue to pretend it is. Ezgi is forced to defeat Serdar. in the meantime the Atasoy receives at the Yesim house to distract yourself from the constant thoughts about Ezgi.

Nevin and Unal’s blitz at Ezgi’s house

Read also: Mr Wrong, previews today 17 June: Ozgur and Ezgi jealous of Serdar and Yesim

Ezgi he tried to provoke Ozgur trying to seduce him, but the young man he held back. The Inal prepares for the appointment with Serdar who told her to achieve it. The girl is about to leave when i his parents: Nevin and the stepfather Unal they went to find it.

Ezgi forfeits Serdar

Serdar he decided to follow his heart: Ezgi intrigues him a lot and they might have a nice romance. The doctor is waiting for Inal, but she is clearly late and thus begins to show impatience. Ezgi, meanwhile, is blocked to home with mother Nevin and partner Unal. Nevin wants to prevent to the daughter of to continue its history with Ozgur. Since his parents they believe that Ozgur both Serdar, Inal is forced to give flat rate to the doctor.

Ozgur consoles himself with Yesim

Ozgur he doesn’t want to admit it, but it is jealous of Ezgi and Serdar. He even did a terrible dream about the future, and therefore decided to stay away from her neighbor. The Atasoy decide to do not think to Ezgi ed invites at his house Yesim. The reporter is looking forward to being able to seduce the Atasoy, while Ozgur he wants to forget Inal in his arms. Ignore that Ezgi is at home with her mother e listen everything that happens in the apartment alongside his.

Mr Wrong, the cast

It might interest you: Mr Wrong, previews today June 10: Ezgi and Ozgur cheat everyone

here is the cast by Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz ), Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezer), Suat Yungurı ), Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

Mr Wrong, when and where to see it in streaming

Where is it look in streaming the episodes of the romantic television series, Mr Wrong, set in Istanbul ?. Episodes are available on the platform Mediaset Infinity. Which can be accessed with PCs and Macs, smartphones and tablets and compatible smart TVs