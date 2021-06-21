Advances of the episode of Monday 21 June of Mr Wrong. The Turkish soap he sees protagonists Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. What will happen today? Ezgi sees Ozgur kissing with Yesim and the world collapses on her: desperate and angry she is determined to break the agreement with Atasoy

Mr Wrong – Love lessons airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday, at 14.45. It is the story of a Don Juan who does not believe in love and of a young woman who, on the contrary, would like to meet the man of her life, but always has the wrong approach. Let’s see the previews of today, June 21st, of the Turkish soap he sees protagonist the star of the moment, Can Yaman.

Mr Wrong, the plot of today’s episode

There situation di Ezgi and Ozgur after the wedding of the Atasoy’s sister is really complicated. Although between the two there really is a lot of attraction, all the lies they said they are backfire the couple. Ozgur, thinking that Ezgi went out with Serdan, invite at home Yesim: ignore that instead the Inal has had to postpone the appointment with the doctor and is in the apartment next door. The girl thus sees theAtasoy kissing with the reporter. Yes he despairs, gets furious and breaks the deal.

Yesim wants to seduce Ozgur

There Journalist did not miss the opportunity to go to the charming Ozgur’s house: someone told her during the wedding that the young have interest in him. Yesim is ready to seduce and conquer him. The reporter ignores that instead the Atasoy It has invited just for banish the thought of Ezgi, fixed nail in his mind.

Ozgur at home with Yesim

Ozgur got scared: afraid to try a feeling which is starting to be very strong for Ezgi, but now there is also the problem with his mother. He just knew that Ezgi went out with Serdar, the Atasoy immediately “avenged “ and has invited Yesim. The reporter is a beautiful woman, but he feels nothing for her. He regretted having invited her. The two go to the terrace: Ozgur ignores that the Inal remained a home.

Ezgi desperate and angry

Ezgi goes out onto the terrace and sees Ozgur kissing Yesim: desperate, throws himself on the bed in tears. Possible that Ozgur pretended his interest in her? The girl tries to remember all the exciting and romantic moments lived with the owner of La Gabbia, and gets even more depressed. Try not to make people understand to Cansu the reason for his despair: in fact the cousin you think that is in that state for themissed appointment with the doctor. Then the event planner takes one decision: will make skip the deal.

Mr Wrong, the cast

here is the cast of Mr Wrong: Can Yaman (Özgür Atasoy), Özge Gürel (Ezgi İnal), Fatma Toptaş (Cansu Akman), Cemre Gümeli (Deniz Koparan), Sarp Can Köroğlu (Serdar Öztürk), Feri Baycu Güler (Nevin Yılmaz), Anılmaz , Kimya Gökçe Aytaç (İrem Doğan), Gürgen Öz (Levent Yazman), Lale Başar (Sevim Atasoy), Serkay Tütüncü (Ozan Dinçer), Taygun Sungar (Soner Seçkin), Ece İrtem (Gizem Sezerınal), Suat Sungurınal) , Ada Arca (Zeynep Yaman).

