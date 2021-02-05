After the Berlin clan chief Mahmoud Al Zein, alias Habib Haik, alias Mohaiddine El Zein recently left Berlin voluntarily, it was all in the media. No wonder.

He did not fly to Lebanon, which he had given as the country of birth. He flew to Turkey. Equipped with a Turkish passport in his name, Mahmut Uca, entered in the Turkish register.

This happened after a thirty-seven year stay in the city with a total of twenty-one acquiescence (“temporary suspension of deportation”), in which the versatile criminal had demonstrated the Berlin internal administration and the rule of law.

In the media, lustful cynicism spread about the crimes of the founding father of criminal clans and about the failures and mishaps of the State Office for Immigration (formerly the Aliens Police). Andreas Geisel, today’s Senator for the Interior, who used the new legal possibilities to finally get rid of the godfather, also got a lot Displeasure.

It was convenient to be undocumented

It all started with Mahmut Uca claiming to come from Lebanon after his arrival in Berlin in 1982, but not presenting any personal documents. He was not granted asylum, did not leave voluntarily, could not be deported without papers and discovered the privileges this constellation brought for his criminal energy: permanent residence financed by social assistance, despite numerous productive crimes such as violence, robbery, extortion of protection money, money laundering. Hundreds of people have been victims, many from their own community. Little happened to him.

Politics and administration have known these system weaknesses for a long time. What has changed since Germany has become the most important destination for asylum seekers across Europe?

If Mr Uca, who is talented in inventing aliases, came to Germany for the first time in these days, he would be accepted again without proof of identity, as he did then as an asylum seeker. Later, when the identity was secured, his own biographical information on origin and name would be saved with a photo and fingerprints.

An identity determination as to whether he is the person he claims to be would not take place. The necessary comparisons with documents are missing for this. The only change is that today he could voluntarily hand over his cell phone to compare his stored information. Conclusion ? Everything the same as before!

If it stayed that way, it would be the victory of political indifference in connection with lack of ideas against the absolute will of a few to harm the country that offers them protection and its people en masse.