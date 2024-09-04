The Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montielsaid on Wednesday that the main function and dream of the transformation movement has been fulfilled, because Poverty has been reduced and programs have multiplied both in the number of beneficiaries and in the amount they receive. people.

Mr. President, your mission has been accomplished in this task, and we are very pleased that we were able to do it together, she said at the morning press conference at the National Palace.

“We are very grateful for this responsibility, but above all because we have participated, together, in the transformation of the country,” Montiel said before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Ariadna Montielwho will continue in the Secretariat in the government of the president Claudia Sheinbaumreported on the payment of pensions and welfare programs.

“This is the last payment from President López Obrador’s government,” said the federal official. “The next one will be in November, already under the responsibility of the president-elect, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, and that is why we are here today to make a final closing of the programs coordinated by the Ministry of Welfare.”

He explained that in the case of the support program for senior citizens, 12.2 million people will receive their pension of 6 thousand pesos, which is delivered bi-monthly. “This year, 465 billion pesos will be invested,” Montiel said.

In the case of people with disabilities, he pointed out that 1 million 484 thousand 930 people already receive their pension of 3 thousand pesos every two months.

People with disabilities

Montiel mentioned that 26,703 children with disabilities receive free therapies, with an investment this year of 27,860 million pesos.

Meanwhile, the working mothers program supports 269 thousand girls and boys, and 3.067 billion pesos have been invested this year.

In the case of the Sembrando Vida program, 433 thousand farmers will receive their daily wage of 6,250 pesos, with an investment this year of 29,831 million pesos.

In total, 14.4 million people will receive their Welfare support in September, with an annual investment in 2024 of 534,903 million pesos.

Ariadna Montiel said that the delivery of aid began on Monday, September 2, and that until the 21st, aid will be distributed according to the schedule.

September Wellness Calendar

The secretary noted that the calendar It is carried out through the letter of each person’s last name and allows resources to be dispersed in an orderly manner.

He noted that support from the Sembrando Vida program will be delivered on Monday, September 9.

He pointed out that the delivery of resources is done through the Banco del Bienestar, which is already consolidated, far surpassing other commercial banks. Senior citizens, people with disabilities and farmers receive their pensions directly, without intermediaries, through their card.

“This is the last payment, as I have said, from the government of the President of the Republic. The welfare programs will continue. The main function and dream of the transformation movement has been fulfilled, which is for the good of all, first the poor,” said Montiel.

“Poverty has been reduced, programs have multiplied, not only in the number of beneficiaries, but in the amount that people receive. They have become a constitutional right. So, Mr. President, your mission is accomplished in this task, and we are very pleased that we were able to do it together.”