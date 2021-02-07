Mauricio Macri is in Qatar, where he serves as head of the FIFA Foundation foundation. In one of his free moments, the Argentine ex-president visited the celebrity chef Salt Bae’s restaurant. In return, the host greeted Macri on social media with a striking comment.

“Mr. President”, was the expression he used in the photo he took with Macri in Doha and published in a story on his Instagram account. He accompanied her with a flag of Argentina.

The former national president traveled alone to Qatar to witness the Club World Cup that takes place in that country and to raise funds for the organization he heads.

Salt Bae and Mauricio Macri in Doha. Instagram photo.

As part of his activities, which include meetings related to the presidency of the FIFA Foundation, Macri plans meetings with the Emir of Qatar, Sheik Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and with Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Than.

In addition, he planned to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi, on a tour that will take him nine days.

Who is Salt Bae

Bae is a Turkish chef who has 18 locations in his cadena Nusr-et, distributed from New York and Miami to Doha and Abu Dhabi. It is recognized for its extravagant presentations of cuts of meat, his specialty, and the curious way he salt them.

Diego Maradona and the Turkish chef Salt Bae, in 2018. Photo: Instagram.

The quality of its dishes and the fame of the owner summon great stars of sport and world politics.

Diego Maradona’s visit to one of his restaurants is remembered, when Diez directed the Emirati club Fujairah. Between the chef and the soccer star, they mounted a show that was recorded on video and went viral on social networks and WhatsApp.

After Maradona’s death, Salt Bae (whose original name is Nusret Gökçe) reserved “forever” for Diego the table where the 1986 world champion in Mexico used to sit in the restaurant in Dubai.

Other Argentines who tried Bae’s delicacies are Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero, who also lent themselves to the show with which the chef presents his dishes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Floyd Mayweather and Neymar are other athletes who visited who visited the renowned chef, as well as artists such as Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio and political leaders such as Nicolás Maduro.