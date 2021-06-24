“I am now going to read, Madam President …

.The expression by zoom of the national senator for San Juan, Ruben Uñac, marked a suspicious moment in the Senate, when the cold zones project was beginning to be debated.

It’s that Uñac thought he was addressing the senator Claudia Alejandra Ledesma Abdala who minutes before had presided over the session when the law of transvestite-trans labor quota in the public administration was voted -and approved.

-Mr. president, because ma’am I’m not … – then replied Senator José Mayans (Formosa), who was effectively leading the session, replacing his predecessor and with a comment that sought to sound sympathetic.

Like Uñac I wasn’t looking at the screen from his computer, the senator from San Juan continued without listening to the Formosan comment and said: “Universal child allowance holders … Do you hear me?“.

–Yes, I clarified that I am the president, not the president... -mayans continued with his “mischief”.

Then the exchange continued, already laughing.

“Excuse me, Mr. President, I had lowered my eyes … pointed out Uñac.

–Thanks for your consideration… –insisted the head of the All Front bloc.

–Mr. President, I was surprised … –concluded, with a somewhat nervous laugh, the brother of the also Peronist Sergio Uñac, governor of San Juan.

Minutes before, the speeches in favor of sexual diversity, the expansion of rights for minorities and political correctness they had been the norm in the compound.

Trans rights

The scene occurred in a session whose central vector was inclusion. After more than two hours of debate with emotional speeches, the Senate signed into law almost unanimously the bill that creates a 1% job quota for transvestites, transsexuals and transgender people in the public administration.

In addition, it provides incentives for hiring of this group in the private sector and preferential credit lines for their ventures.

The so-called Diana Sacayan Law – Lohana Berkins, In honor of the already deceased activists for the labor rights of this community, it was approved by 55 affirmative votes, 1 negative (from Ernesto Martínez, from the PRO) and 6 abstentions from Together for Change (from Julio Cobos, Roberto Basualdo, Silvia Elías de Pérez, Laura Rodríguez Machado, Belén Tapia and Humberto Schiavoni).

Meanwhile, the Senate was preparing to turn into law the bill pushed by Máximo Kirchner so that more than 3 million residents of “cold areas” of the country have between 30% and 50% discount on their gas tickets.

The ruling party has a sufficient majority to approve it without the help of the opposition, but in Together for Change the senators of the benefited provinces they will also vote in favor, as it already happened in Deputies.

