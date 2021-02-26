Famous for his stint in the Toy Story franchise, the Mr. Potato Head (Mr. Potato Head) He is today one of the most popular characters in the animated saga.

Although its name spread throughout the world thanks to the Disney and Pixar film, it had already been released in 1950 under the Hasbro brand.

Changes at Hasbro

Over the years, toys are one of the elements that are having the most modifications in order to include images that represent all types of race, gender and culture in their lines.

Along those lines, Hasbro made headlines this week with the announcement of a neutral gender for your line Potato face, according to information from the Associated Press.

New line “Potato face”. Photo: Hasbro

After the announcement, on social networks, a debate arose about this information, which led Hasbro to give more details about the change that will be in its brand in the future. “We want to make sure everyone feels welcome in the Potato Head world, so the Mrs and Mr name and logo will be officially removed from the name and logo,” the company said.

Also, he stressed that they won’t remove Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head’s toys but they will only give an additional version to this already established brand.

Potato Head brand modification announcement. Photo: Twitter Hasbro

“With this modification, we will better reflect the entire line. Rest assured, the iconic Mr and Mrs Potato Head are not going anywhere. The launch of the new line will be in the autumn of this year and will be named Create your Potato Head family, which will highlight the many faces of families today, ”it was mentioned.

Create you Potato Head family, the brand’s new line. Photo: Hasbro