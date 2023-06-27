Peter Arevalo, better known as Mr. Peet, gave a surprise when he was announced as the new pull of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, second season. From his first appearance on the show, the commentator was confident in his culinary skills and stated that he would reach the grand finale of the competition wearing a suit. However, the path of the sports journalist would be shorter than he thought because he was sentenced by the jury and now he will face his first night of elimination, in which he would not have done well at all, according to what he himself told his channel Youtube.

Mr. Peet is one of the faces of the new season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” Photo: composition LR/ America

Mr. Will Peet be cut from “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities” Season 2?

In the last program of “The great chef: celebrities”, broadcast on Saturday June 24, Mr. Peet failed to convince the strict jury and went to elimination night with Belén Estévez, Antonio Pavón and Jesús Neyra. As is known, the program is recorded and the participants already know what will happen.

In that sense, Peter Arévalo would not have realized that he released a spoiler during his program. “Early Bird”, in which, given the uncertainty of his followers, he spoke about his stay in the cooking reality show. “I don’t want to get you excited, guys, they have already released a preview of what will be on Monday. It is impossible for me to survive these circumstances (…) Pride betrayed me”, he counted.

What else did Mr. Peet say about the dish he featured on “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

According to Mr. Peet, the preparation of his dish was going wonderfully, but from one moment to another he neglected its preparation. “(Someone) tastes (the dish) and says ‘That’s it, Mr. Peet’, and then I didn’t adjust the heat, I started doing something else (…) that’s it, well, guys. Let’s see, my first plate burns (…) How do I save that?”he stated sadly. “How do I get out? It would have to happen a miracle,” he added.

