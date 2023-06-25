The second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” He brought with him fresh characters, who are beginning to win the affection of the public for their funny occurrences. One of these new faces is that of Peter Arévalo, better known as Mr. Peet, who on his first night surprised viewers with his skill in the kitchen. After his foray into this culinary reality show, the sports commentator confessed and revealed the sensitive reason that led him to accept the proposal to participate in this Latina television format.

What is the reason that led Mr. Peet to agree to be in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Mr. Peet opened his heart and was encouraged to tell the reason who inspired him to take the step of dabbling in “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” In an interview with a local newspaper, the sports commentator said that he was looking to take first place in the successful Latina reality show as a tribute to his mother.

“My single mother, with seven children, had to look for her cooking in the houses that will call her and in the market she distributed menus. So when I get this invitation (from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”), I took it as a great challenge and said: ‘I want to win to pay tribute to him’ (…). It’s the opportunity, maybe life will allow me to win this (…). The truth is that it moved me a lot,” he said. Peter Arevalo in conversation with the newspaper Trome.

How was Mr. Peet’s relationship with his parents?

Mr Peet He revealed passages from his family life that have surprised more than one. Along these lines, the sports commentator recounted that he had a difficult childhood, which he faced thanks to the efforts of his mother.

“(My mother) worked in a bakery early and in the afternoon she cooked in the houses, in the market. She arrived at my house at 11 at night. (…) When we moved to San Martín de Porres, mom prepared a menu in the Caquetá market, next to the Fire Station (…). We crossed the berm of Caquetá avenue to leave food for the people who sold hides,” she said. commentator.

On the other hand, the announcer also pointed out how the relationship with his father. “When I was born, my father got married. If I’m here, it’s because of my mother’s efforts, but largely because my father passed on his passion to me. My father was a very soccer fan, a fan of Sport Boys. So the relationship with my father is solely and exclusively for football (…). But I had a very big conflict, because I’ve been a fan of Alianza since I was born and my father is a fan of La Misilera. I had a very good relationship with my father, in addition to the fact that he was the man who loved my mother the most, so it is impossible for her to have something against him, ”she commented.

