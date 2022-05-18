Peter Arevalowho is better known by the nickname of ‘Mr. Peet’was surprised to reveal details about the remuneration he received when he worked at “This is war” Y “Combat”. In the middle of an interview for the TV show Youtube from Carlos Orozcothe narrator revealed the difference between the payments he received monthly in America TV Y atvs.

What did ‘Mr. Peet’?

The commentator said that when he did the voiceover for the channel 4 reality show, he was paid a monthly salary without any agreement, until in the competition they offered him to sign a contract for 2,000 more soles to work in “Combat” and in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. .

Finally and after thinking about it for a while, ‘Mr. Peet’ decided to join the ranks of atvs, especially to be able to have the opportunity to narrate a World Cup live and direct. In this way, she left behind his successful participation in “This is war”.

Who is ‘Mr. Peet’?

Peter Arevalo, popularly known as mr. pete, is a journalist and sports narrator. He has worked on prominent television channels, such as Latina and Fox Sports, narrating national and international soccer competitions and other sports.

Why did Mr. ‘Peet’ leave “This is War”?

In December 2021, ‘Mr. Peet’ revealed the real reason behind his unexpected departure from “This Is War” in 2019. According to him, he felt disappointed and betrayed by the production.

“I felt that they had taken us combatants to ridicule us. I felt and said it in the middle of the live program, ”she detailed.

In addition, he indicated that the channel knew that he worked at Fox Sports and indicated “So they wanted to renegotiate and I did not accept and I left. That’s the thing. There is no betrayal from either side. I feel that rather they betrayed me. Yes, I feel internally that they betrayed me; they betrayed me.”

Former producer of “Combat” confirms copy of EEG

Marisol Crousillat had an interview with “Amor y fuego” and recalled the games that “Esto es Guerra” shared with “Combate” when the ATV reality show was still in tune: “I don’t know, they copied many. I honestly don’t remember exactly. We made the lives of the boys and the fashion shows. We started doing parades and, shortly after, they did the same. They copied as much as they could.”