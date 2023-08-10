A night full of emotions was lived at the last gala of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ after Mr Peet he became the second eliminated from the final phase of the Latina cooking show. Although the sports commentator positioned himself as one of the favorites to win the coveted trophy, his dish failed to convince the palate of the strict juries and he said goodbye to the culinary reality show between tears and hugs from his companions.

“You made me believe that you were going to reach the final. We are very sorry, really. You have been a great competitor and it has been an honor to have you in this kitchen, ”he commented in shock. Jose Pelaez. For his part, the also driver could not contain his tears and said that he regrets his departure, because he thought that he would go further within the competition. “I am going to miss every moment, every minute, each one of the people who welcomed me with a smile. I send you a hug and a kiss,” he said.

